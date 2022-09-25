For Gujarat to change like Delhi and Punjab, its youths will have to stand up: Arvind Kejriwal

Calling on Gujarat’s youths to bring about change by motivating their families to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that for Gujarat to change like Delhi and Punjab, its “youths will have to stand up”.

Addressing a rally in Nikol area of Ahmedabad along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said, “This election is for a revolutionary party, for new politics like ours, it is a party for the youth… those who are a little older will say, ‘I have always been with the BJP, I have always been with the Congress’, they don’t listen… It is your responsibility to ensure votes of your family.”

Earlier, Kejriwal and Mann addressed another rally of outsourced, contractual and sanitation workers. At the Shahibaug rally of sanitation workers, the Delhi CM responded to an invitation by Harsh Solanki, a Dalit, to dine at his home, by inviting his whole family to dine with him in Delhi on Monday.

Kejriwal said, “I have seen that every leader visits the house of a Dalit for a meal to show off. Till today, no leader has invited a Dalit to his house for a meal. Will you come to my house to have food together,” he asked and Solanki promptly accepted.

The Delhi CM added, “Flight tickets will be sent to you. And I promise that I will come and eat at your place the next time I visit Ahmedabad.”

Hopeful that the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections would be nothing less than a “movement or revolution”, the AAP supremo said, “They abuse me everyday calling me a cheat, a maha thug, a Khalistani, terrorist… what is my fault? I am only saying I will build schools, hospitals and provide jobs.”

Referring to “WhatsApp groups of Gujarat”, Kejriwal said he had seen a message circulating that said, “If you vote for Congress Sonia Gandhi’s son will prosper, if you vote for BJP, Amit Shah’s son will prosper, but if you vote for Aam Aadmi Party, then every child of Gujarat will prosper”.

Kejriwal has put out a calendar for hiring for government jobs such as talatis, teachers, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, along with promising an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 each for those who waited till they were employed.

“If properties of leaders of both these parties (BJP, Congress) is sold, Gujarat can be rid of all debt,” said Kejriwal.

Referring to the slogans shouted at him in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vadodara airport when he visited on September 20, Kejriwal said, “I am telling those people, I will never tell you to change your slogan but if our government comes to power we will give you also the jobs and unemployment allowance.”

By improving schools, raising standard of education and hiring teachers, setting up mohalla clinics, each creating five new jobs, supplying ration at the doorstep like in Punjab, 20 lakh jobs can be created in Gujarat, he said.

Speaking at the event, Mann urged the youth to walk the path of the late revolutionary Bhagat Singh and said, “He was hanged at the age of 23… At the age at which youths ask their fathers for a motorbike, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru asked for their country from the British.”

“The circumstances under which he got Kranti were very different… you have to bring Kranti by pressing the button with the broom… Remember that button is not of the lotus, or of the hand or of an bow and arrow or of the elephant or broom but of your future,” said the Punjab CM.

At the rally of contractual and outsourced workers and daily wagers, Kejriwal promised to make all temporary government jobs permanent and ensure “equal pay for equal work”. Doing away with “thekedari pratha” (middlemen and contractor systems) he said the wages of the workers would directly go to their banks.

“This government has been keeping you on contract for so long, it is now your chance to remove them from the contract of 27 long years,” said Mann .

“We use the tax money which we get from the people and they call it ‘free ki revadi’. In other countries such as Canada and the US, they call it ‘social security’… They have sold most of the public assets such as the LIC, and other public units, the only thing they have bought is the media,” said Mann.

Adding that AAP is the only party that believes in Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Kejriwal said , “Ambedkar has said that education is important for growth. We will bring that and make accessible to everyone.”