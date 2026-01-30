For AAP’s Gujarat outreach, Mann takes Punjab’s cashless treatment route

Mann also claimed that his state has been taken out of the “Udta Punjab” phase, referring to the problem of drug addiction among youth.

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday that people in Gujarat often have to travel to big cities to address even minor health problems, but Punjab has Aam Aadmi clinics in villages, “where 42 kinds of tests are conducted and medicines are given for free.”

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mann added that there is “no real Opposition in Gujarat”, claiming that the Congress and the ruling BJP are working together like a “joint venture.”

The ruling BJP and the Congress did not immediately react to Mann’s allegations.

The Punjab CM, who was in Gujarat as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) efforts to expand its footprint in western India, told mediapersons, “The lack of a traditional Opposition has left people in the state without a voice. The BJP has been in power here for the past 30 years. But what have they done? Nothing significant.”