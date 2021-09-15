Folk singer held for wrapping cobra around neck in video

A folk singer was arrested by the forest department in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha on Wednesday after he wrapped a cobra around his neck to shoot his new video song.

According to officials, folk singer Arjun Thakor from Deesa in Banaskantha released a video song on Youtube and other social media platforms two days ago in which he is seen holding a cobra, an endangered and scheduled animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, while performing. Thakor is also seen wrapping the reptile around his neck in the video.

After the video went viral, the Banaskantha Social Forestry Department took cognisance and a team was sent to Zabadia village in Deesa where Thakur resides.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Abhay Kumar Singh, deputy conservator of forests, Banaskantha Social Forestry Department, said, “The accused singer told us that he got the cobra from a local snake charmer but we are probing his claims. Since cobra is a scheduled animal, we booked the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and he was arrested on Wednesday. He received bail by evening… a chargesheet will be filed at the earliest.”