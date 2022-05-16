Folk singer booked for using casteist slur during performance

Popular folk and devotional singer Yogesh Gadhvi, also known as Yogesh Boxa, was booked for allegedly using a casteist slur against the Dalit community during his performance at a public event, where Bharatiya Janata Party president CR Paatil was also present, in Bhuj of Kutch Saturday, police said.

Incidentally, Yogesh Boxa was performing at the inauguration ceremony of a girl students’ hostel in Radhakrishna Nagar of Bhuj town in Kutch that was built under the Gujarat Samras Chhatralay Society under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the state government.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Gadhvi under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the behest of a complaint lodged by Vishal Garva, a Bhuj-based Dalit rights activist.

According to Vishal, Boxa and other artists such as Umesh Barot and Sonal Sandhar were invited to perform at the inauguration of Bhimratna Samras Kanya Vidyalaya at Radhakridshnanagar.

“Around 4 pm, Boxa started performing and during his sermons, he used casteiest slurs against the Dalit community. Our society leaders immediately reached the stage and reprimanded him saying how can he use a casteist slur against us when he has come at the inauguration of a hostel for our community daughters,” said Vishal in his complaint.

BJP state president CR Paatil was the chief guest of the event while MP Vinod Chavda and Gujarat assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya were also present. Paatil also shared pictures of him addressing the public at the event on his official Twitter handle.