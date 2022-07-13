Flooding in residential societies: As residents complain of delayed response, AMC cites staff shortage

Written by Rashi Mishra

RESIDENTS in certain parts of Ahmedabad continued to battle flooding in their houses as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) battled staff shortage, two days after the incessant rainfall on Sunday.

“It was only in the afternoon (Tuesday) that AMC sent help to pump out the water that flooded our basement due to the rains Sunday,” said Harshit Shah, a 47-year-old resident of Temple Avenue in Dharnidhar area, whose car remained submerged.

“The basement, which is our car parking, got filled with water in an hour. We tried to register our complaint, but there was no follow up from AMC. Yesterday, we made several phone calls, but there was no response. So we got our own pump and pumped out around 75% of water from the basement,” said Harshit.

He added that the civic body staff came around 1:30 pm Tuesday and the water is still being pumped out.

“We reported our problem to one of the media houses, only after which the AMC sent help,” said Parimal Shah, a 47-year-old resident of Temple Avenue.

According to Harshit and Parimal, the residents also went to the AMC office in their area, a contact number was given to them but it didn’t work. A complaint number was then allotted to the residents.

“After 11 pm Sunday the water started filling in the society. The water flooded in the houses on the ground floor by 3 am,” said Vikram Jhaveri, a resident of Devas Flats in Vasna area. “Today, the water was pumped out at around 8 am by the AMC . Earlier, we had made many calls, but there was no response,” said Jhaveri.

According to the control room, AMC, there was a shortage of staff, pumps and vehicles. “Our first task is to pump out water from the roads and then work for such societies and complexes,” as reported by AMC control room.

“The switches here in the sump got damaged on Sunday during the rains. They got repaired Monday. So there was a problem. Now it’s rectified,” said the operator at the AMC sump under the Dharnidhar bridge.