Gujarat: Flood alert for villages on banks of Narmada after increase in outflow from Sardar Sarovar dam

A flood alert has been issued for several villages on the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat after 2.94 lakh cusecs of water began to be released from the Sardar Sarovar dam, an official release stated in Ahmedabad Monday.
Heavy rain in the catchment areas of the river in Madhya Pradesh forced the administration to release 2.5 lakh cusecs of water by opening 15 gates of the dam for about 2.35 metres. Earlier, only 10 gates were open and one lakh cusecs water was being released downstream.
Water is also being released through River Bed Power House taking the total outflow from the dam to 2.94 lakh cusecs, the release added. With this outflow, the river is expected to flow bank to bank in the Narmada and Bharuch districts of the state.
The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) first opened the gates of the dam on August 12. Currently, the dam is 91 per cent full. In other words, the water level in the 138.66-metre dam is 136 metres. It currently sees an inflow of close to two lakh cusecs from the catchment areas.
