Flood advisories in Ahmedabad, Vadodara

August 11, 2022 11:47:34 pm
The district administrations of Ahmedabad and Vadodara on Thursday issued flood advisories due to the possible of release of water from various dams following heavy rainfall.
In Vadodara, the administration has cautioned the public to keep a safe distance from Narmada river banks and also instructed the administrative bodies of Shinor, Dabhoi and Karjan to be vigilant, as 55,000 cusecs of water was being released downstream from the Riverbed Powehouse (RBPH) of the Sardar Sarovar dam.
SSNNL is likely to open the radial gates of the dam for the first time this season, to release a total of 1.45 lakh cusecs of water release by 12 noon of August 12, if rainfall continues unabated in the catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh. The dam was 80 per cent full with water level just six metres short of Full Reservoir Level of 138.68 metres Thursday.
The Ahmedabad administration also issued a flood advisory for those living downstream to Vasna barrage as water may be released in the Sabarmati river-Narmada Canal network Friday.
In Tapi, Ukai Dam authorities have started discharging over 1.81 lakhs cusecs of water since Thursday morning. Ten gates of the dam have been kept open and on Thursday evening, the water level in the Ukai dam was 334.56 feet, against the danger level of 345 feet.
