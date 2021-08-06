Flipkart adds 4 supply chain facilities in Gujarat

The company claimed the expansion will create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in Gujarat and will support close to 35,000 local sellers from the state. (File Photo)

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Thursday said it has added four new supply chain facilities in Gujarat to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce, an official release stated here.

The new facilities are located in Ahmedabad and Surat and collectively occupy five lakh square feet. The company claimed the expansion will create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in Gujarat and will support close to 35,000 local sellers from the state.

“The addition of new facilities will also augment Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers, including lakhs og first time e-commerce customers as the region witnesses robust demand for e-commerce services,” the release added.