Fleeing in ‘panic’, 4 men fall into well in Bhavnagar, 3 die

THREE OF four men who fell into a deep well that was hidden amid thick bushes in a field in rural Bhavnagar died on Tuesday. The incident took place after a group of 11 men attempted to flee from a field where they were allegedly gambling – fearing that they were targets of a police raid. The police, however, claimed that no such raid was carried out and someone else’s arrival at the spot may have triggered panic among the group.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Ukhrala village in the jurisdiction of Vartej police station. “Around 2:30 am, there were 11 men in the field of a man named Mahaveersinh and they were gambling. At that time, they heard a loud sound. Mahaveersinh wondered aloud about who could have made the sound. This caused panic and the men began to run in different directions,” said DySP R R Singhal of the Bhavnagar Police.