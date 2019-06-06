Five youth killed in NH-8 accident near Surat

Five youth were killed on National Highway 8, near Chikhli village of Navsari and almost 50 kilometres away from Surat, after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, the deceased, all aged between 18-21 years, were travelling to Mumbai from Surat on Wednesday evening when the Tata Indigo lost balance, jumped a divider and collided with the truck. All five persons died on spot.

“Three of the victims were students while the remaining two were into business. They were heading towards Mumbai for a vacation. At around 7.30 pm near Kharel overbridge outside Surat City, Jay Prajapati, who was driving the car, lost balance and suddenly drove it over the divider. All five were crushed to death when the car collided with the truck. However, the driver and conductor of the truck escaped unhurt,” JS Patel, police inspector and in-charge, Gandevi Police station, Navsari, said.

The accident led to massive traffic along the highway.

“A rescue team quickly moved the car and truck to one side of the road and the traffic jam was cleared in the next one hour. A procedural case has been filed against the deceased for rash driving. Their parents arrived on Thursday,” Patel said.

On whether the deceased were under the influence of alcohol, Patel said, “The post-mortem reports of the deceased are yet to arrive. Till now, there is no such evidence.”

The deceased were identified as Jatin Patel (18) and Het Patel (20), residents of Surat and Jay Prajapati (20), a native of Varachha, Vaibhav Patel and Meet Patel, residents of Mehsana.