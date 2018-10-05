Five-year old raped: Woman bootlegger’s tip of an ‘insider job’ helped police zero in on teenage brother

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A tip off by a 60-year-old woman, who makes a living by bootlegging, helped Surat police to zero in on the 15-year-old for raping his five-year-old sister on Saturday night.

According to sources, as the police were scrambling for clues, the 60-year old woman, who lives next door to the child’s house, approached a policeman and asked him to question the family members. She told him that she had an inkling that it was by an “insider” since she was sleeping outside her house that night and did not see anyone going in.

Sources said that when police men checked the house of the child on Sunday after a complaint was registered, they found that the family was extremely poor and hardly had any belongings. They found that the door of the house was tied with strings to keep it secure.

By then, police had rounded up 15 youths from the area where mostly migrants from Odisha, UP, Bihar and Maharashtra, besides some local Gujaratis live. But they did not get any lead.

After the woman’s tip-off, they began to investigate about the three male members in the family: the child’s 45-year-old father, her two brothers — a 21-year-old and the other 15 years. While the child’s father is a rag picker, her mother works as a domestic help. The elder brother works in an elastic factory, while the younger had no job. During the investigation, police found that the father was drunk on the night of September 30 and had slept, while the 21-year-old brother was on night duty, and it was corroborated by the factory owner. The younger boy had told the police that he was sleeping at home.

To narrow the suspects, police rounded up six youths, including the 15-year-old brother of the child, and brought them to the police station. They were given small glass jars with their respective names on them and told to masturbate and collect semen samples in the jars in order to match the samples with the child’s clothes.

“All the six were shocked when they were told to give their semen samples one by one. While the first two complied, the girl’s 15-year old brother, who was third to go, refused to give his semen sample. He was afraid of being caught and called one of the policemen aside and confessed to him that he had raped his sister,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

The accused also led the police to his discarded undergarments and those of his sister which his mother had washed to get rid of blood stains. Police seized the clothes.

“We have carried out medical examination of the girl and the accused. He has been sent to children remand home. We have also recorded his statements. The victim is stable and is recovering gradually,” said Inspector V M Makwana.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App