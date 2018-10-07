Five test positive for swine flu in Surat

From January, a total of 76 patients have tested positive for the H1N1 virus so far. (Representational Image). From January, a total of 76 patients have tested positive for the H1N1 virus so far. (Representational Image).

Five people tested positive for swine flu virus in Surat on Saturday, as per the district administrative officials.

District health officer Dr Ashish Chaudhary said that the five patients included a four-year-old girl from Yogi Chowk, an 87-year-old man from Nana Varachha, a 79-year-old man from Udhna Darwaja, a 38-year-old woman from Palanpur Jakatnaka and a 24-year-old woman from Paal Hazira. The patients have been kept in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sources in the Health Department office said that 28 patients are at present undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Surat, out of which, condition of 16 are stable, while five are on ventilator, four on oxygen support system and three on Bipap machine. Dr Chaudhary said, “We have given Tamiflu tablets to the family members of those patients who have tested positive for the swine flu virus as a precautionary measure.” From January, a total of 76 patients have tested positive for the H1N1 virus so far.

