Five-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad

A five-storey residential building collapsed at Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad’s old city on Wednesday evening, fire department officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to fire safety officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the residential building, named ‘Hokabaaz’ tower, situated near ‘Kazi na Dhaba’ and ‘Tekre Wali Masjid’ in Jamalpur area, collapsed between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the building collapsing even as several people looked on.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall, that accompanied the cyclone Tauktae, swept Ahmedabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MP Mistry, the deputy fire safety officer of AMC, told The Indian Express, “No calls were made to the ‘100’ police helpline number and the fire department. But after the video surfaced on social media, a fire team visited the spot and checked the rubble. According to residents of the building, it was evacuated by afternoon and people had removed all expensive items as they apprehended the building might collapse. The ground-floor-plus-four-storey building collapsed and the first and second floors were completely destroyed. No injuries and fatalities were reported.”

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old boy died after a wall collapsed on him at Madhavpura area on Tuesday evening due to heavy winds. According to Ahmedabad police control room, the boy, Kunal Dataniya, a resident of Balapirna Tekra near Kalyan Gram society, was playing outside ‘Technoset’ autorickshaw factory when the incident happened. “Due to heavy winds owing to cyclone, the wall collapsed and the child came under its impact. The victim was rushed to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Ahmedabad police control room statement said.

While eight dilapidated buildings collapsed, the AMC’s estate department reported incidents of damage to 46 private buildings along with another 27 houses with a mix of kuccha-pucca structures. The AMC also removed 994 hoardings.