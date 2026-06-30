5 of gang held for cheating Surat businessman of Rs 2.30 crore

As per the police, the accused contacted the complainant through an application called 'Dilsafar' from a profile named 'Jigyasha Kapoor'. (Photo/AI-generated)

The Cyber Centre of Excellence, CID Crime, has arrested five members of a gang for allegedly duping a Surat-based businessman of Rs 2.30 crore after establishing contact with him through an application and then getting him to invest money by promising big returns.

Investigation in the racket has revealed that the mule account used by the accused in the case is involved in 31 complaints of cyber fraud across the country, running into approximately Rs 15.31 crore.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Raj Padsala from Anand and Ashok Yagnik, Laxman Vaghela, Jaydeep Ardesana and Sagar Gokani, all from Rajkot. Padsala holds the mule account in the name of his firm.