Five of a family dead after falling into makeshift septic well in Gujarat

Five members of a family died after “inhaling poisonous gases” when they entered a makeshift septic well outside their house to save another relative at Gujarwada village in Patan on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the five entered the well to save a 40-year-old woman who had first fallen into the well when its cover accidentally collapsed. Police have managed to save one man who is currently admitted in Civil Hospital in Patan in a critical state.

“The family had built the makeshift septic well and a toilet outside their house at Gujarwada village. Around 5.30 pm, Ranjan Sindhav, who was plucking leaves from a tree accidentally stepped onto the brick cover over the well, which then collapsed, and fell into the well. Her husband Ratabhai Sindhav then entered the well to save her but he also fell unconscious. Four more members of the family then stepped into the well and they also fell unconscious one by one,” said Y B Barot, station incharge, Sami police station, Patan.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Sindhav (40), Ratabhai Sindhav (41), Gagjibhai Sindhav (51), Devabhai Sindhav (49) and Rajabhai Sindhav (60). Police have not been able to identify the one victim who was rescued alive.

“Since it was an emergency rescue operation and we had no equipment, we used hooks to catch hold of the victims’ clothes and pulled them up one by one. All six of them were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared five of them brought dead. The sixth victim is currently undergoing treatment. Postmortem will be conducted,” said police.