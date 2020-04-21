Five more IAS officers appointed to monitor COVID-19 spread: Gujarat Govt

Medical staffs living in a Gujarati Community Center in Civil Lines, during the Lockdown accross country to contain Corona COVID 19 pandemic in New Delhi, on Sunday April 19, 2020. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Medical staffs living in a Gujarati Community Center in Civil Lines, during the Lockdown accross country to contain Corona COVID 19 pandemic in New Delhi, on Sunday April 19, 2020. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

In addition to the eight IAS officers who were handed special duties to control the spread of COVID-19 in Gujarat on April 20, the state government on Tuesday appointed five more bureaucrats for combating the virus in Bhavnagar, Patan, Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal districts.

Sonal Mishra, Secretary (Narmada), has been given the additional charge of Bhavnagar district; Mamata Varma, Secretary (Tourism), will handle Patan; AM Solanki, Managing Director of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GDMC) will handle Anand; Shahmeena Hussain, Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) will handle Bharuch and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Manjhu has been given the responsibility of Panchmahal district.

These officials will monitor both the steps taken to control the viral infection and the treatment being provided to those infected.

With these fresh appointments, the number of IAS officers on COVID duties has risen to 13 in the last couple of days.

On April 20, eight senior IAS officers were given the same responsibilities for the districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd