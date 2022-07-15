Five more die as heavy rain continues in Gujarat; Navsari worst-affected

Three women were killed in a wall collapse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, while one death each was reported Amreli and Gir Somnath districts, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents since July 7 to 43, even as heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat. Navsari district is the worst-hit where the national highway connecting Mumbai was closed again on Thursday following the flooding of Purna river.

Flood-like situation continued for the fifth consecutive day since July 10, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert till Friday for eight districts — Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, and Surat, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Valsad in South Gujarat, according to State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi.

Of the total 251 talukas, 208 received rainfall in the state, while Navsari, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Tapi, Junagadh, Porbandar, Dang and Surat recorded more than 100 mm rainfall from 6 am till 8 pm Thursday. Chikhli, Gandevi and Navsari talukas of Navsari district recorded 210 mm, 208 mm and 191 mm rain, respectively, while Valsad’s Dharampur and Kaprada recorded 181 and 166 mm rainfall respectively, while Jalapore and Vansda in Navsari received159 and 158 mm rainfall.

Two choppers were deployed in Navsari district for rescue operations on Thursday, said Trivedi. According to Trivedi, “Purna river flooded after Yeldari and Siddheshwar dams on the Maharashtra side overflowed.”

After heavy rain in Navsari, Valsad and Dang districts in South Gujarat, National Highway 48, from Alipore in Navsari district to Valsad, was temporarily closed Thursday on the orders of Navsari District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav.

Yadav told The Indian Express that the NH was closed temporarily after the road was inundated. “A flood-like situation is prevailing in three talukas — Navsari, Gandevi and Jalalpore. Our teams are engaged in rescue work,” Yadav said.

Due to the downpour, Kaveri, Purna and Ambika rivers in Navsari district are overflowing, resulting in many villages getting flooded. Juj and Keliya dams in the district are also overflowing after heavy inflow of rainwater from the catchment areas.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data, Gujarat received 51 per cent of the season’s rainfall in the past two weeks.

Since July 7, there were 43 human casualties and 477 animals died, said Trivedi adding that services on 148 bus routes of the 14,642 operated by the Gujarat State Road Transport Service (GSRTC) were closed “for safety reasons”.

“In all, 27 state highways were closed while the national highway has been closed in Navsari and Kutch districts,” said Trivedi. At least 559 panchayat routes have also been closed.

“Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Navsari for rescue operations where the talukas of Navsari, Chikhli and Vansda are worst hit,” said Trivedi.

A total of 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, one in reserve along with 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) platoons and one in reserve.

Out of electricity outages in 5,467 villages, it has been restored in 5,426 villages and in the remaining villages also, power would be restored soon, Trivedi added.

As many as 126 buildings and 19 huts were totally destroyed between July 7 and 13, while 39,177 people were evacuated of which 17,394 have returned to their homes. In all, 19 NDRF teams have been deployed and one kept in reserve, Trivedi told mediapersons during the daily briefing.

In Ahmedabad, three women labourers were killed after a boundary wall of Vedant Kadam bunglows in Ognaj on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, collapsed burying them, said NR Vaghela, inspector at Sola police station.

They were identified as Kavita Sangod (35), Sheetal Sangod (14) and Vanita Kalsingh (19). The other two who are going under treatment at the Sola Civil Hospital are Asmita Arvind (22) and Rinku Kalsingh (19), as per Vaghela.

These labourers were residing in a makeshift tent near the boundary wall of Vedant kadam Bunglows when the wall collapsed in heavy rain at around 9.30 in the morning,” said Vaghela.

“There were no safety measures in place. Before we could reach, one of the workers was already rescued,” said Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer Ahmedabad.

Following heavy rain in Gir Somnath, a 13-year-old girl died after being washed away in a rivulet while she was grazing cows in Jagatiya village in Kodinar taluka, Gir Somnath collector RG Gohil said.

“Vehicular traffic on the coastal highway had to be diverted after a stretch at Pedhavada village (in Kodinar) was submerged by the flooded Somat river. Traffic had to be halted on Talala-Jamwala road also as a causeway was flooded by Saraswati river at Madhavpur village near Talala. We are evacuating people from low-lying areas in Talala but the situation is under control,” said Gohil.

Lala Gohil (28), a resident of Nana Bhayodara of Savarkundla taluka of Amreli district, was killed after he fell into the Dhiurbhai Dam around 12.30 pm as Savarkundla experienced 35 mm rainfall during the day. Vadiya taluka of Amreli reported 47 mm rainfall.

Kutiyana and Porbandar talukas of Porbandar reported 59 mm and 58 mm rainfall respectively. “We directed that schools remain closed on Thursday. We have evacuated around 1,000 people mainly from the low-lying Ghed area to safer places as a precautionary measure. Around 25 village roads were closed to vehicular traffic,” Porbandar District Collector Ashok Sharma said.

In Junagadh district, Manavadar taluka reported 125 mm rainfall during 12 hours ending at 6 pm Thursday while Ranavav taluka in coastal Porbandar district registered 97 mm rainfall during the same period. Kutiyana and Porbandar talukas of Porbandar reported 59 mm and 58 mm rainfall respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express that the state recorded 85 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon season as on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast till July 17.

Districts under orange alert are Amreli, Porbandar, Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udepur and Vadodara.

In Vadodara, the NDRF rescued 63 people, including two pregnant women and 29 children from Kandari village of Karjan taluka, early Thursday, after the Alna river flooded the area of Dhamani Kadhi. The NDRF also carried out rescue operations in the marooned Sambhoi village of Karjan taluka of Vadodara, rescuing eight persons, including four children.

Meanwhile, an overflowing Dadhar river has been flooding several villages in Padra taluka. The administration on Thursday blocked bridges in Padra and evacuated 75 persons from flood-prone villages. The Dadhar river has also flooded villages in Jambusar in Bharuch district.

In Nagarwada village of Sankheda taluka in Chhota Udepur district, a British-era railway overbridge on the Uchh river collapsed.

In Dabhoi, a 16-year-old girl from Sejpura village in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district who was having high fever died after she could not be taken to hospital in time. The ambulance ferrying the girl, Renuka Vasava, was stranded as roads were damaged due to water-logging. The family finally returned to their village on foot, carrying her body.

At least 15 persons were rescued from five houses along the National Highway connecting Vadodara to Mumbai near Por in Vadodara district after the retention wall of the highway collapsed and damaged the homes on Wednesday following heavy rain.

In a set of tweets, Gujarat BJP president and Navsari MP CR Paatil who is camping in South Gujarat, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for showing concern for the people of Gujarat as well as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for closely monitoring rescue and relief operations. Paatil stated that Shah made arrangements for two choppers of the Indian Air Force and one team of NDRF, due to which relief work could be expedited and many people could be saved.