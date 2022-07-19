Five-month high: 315 new Covid cases in Ahmedabad

July 19, 2022 11:35:51 pm
Ahmedabad district — city and rural combined — reported a five-month high in daily new Covid-19 cases at 315 even as the state reported 787 new infections on Tuesday with no fatality. Five patients are on ventilators, according to the daily health bulletin.
The number of tests dropped significantly across the state on July 18 to 25,138 from over 40,000 tests on July 15, while the test positivity rate increased to 2.3 percent from two.
Ahmedabad city also added a new micro-containment zone, restricting three households with a total population of 18 persons in the west zone area of Subhashnagar. At present, the city has six active micro-containment zones.
Indicating further spread of the infection across several districts, 25 of 33 districts reported new cases on Tuesday. Mehsana continues to see a surge, with 55 new cases, highest in a day in five months.
