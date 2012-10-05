Five held with over 700 credit and debit cards

The Special Operation Group (SOG) here on Thursday arrested five men from Mumbai with 714 suspected fake debit and credit cards from near Amitnagar circle in the city.

Acting on a tip-off,an SOG team stopped a black Honda City car with registration number of Maharashtra around 1 pm and seized 714 debit and credit cards of Indian and international banks.

Those arrested were identified as Nitin Egale,Mazahar ali Saiyad,Satish Manga,Muhammed Mohsin Salmanu and Suraj Dantani,all residents of Mumbai.

The cards bear monograms of Indian banks but when we verified the numbers on them,it was revealed that these bank accounts were in European countries, SOG police inspector R R Chaudhary said.

During the interrogation,they said that two men,named Faisal and Abdul,providing them data of bank accounts of foreign nationals and they prepared fake cards accordingly, Chaudhary said.

SOG sources said the five were in Gujarat to use these cards by shopping in a big way in malls. They had bought mobile phones and clothes from Surat two days ago. Today,they bought some clothes from a well-known mall in the city, Chaudhary said.

We are trying to find out how the gang got access to bank data. It is quite possible that some foreigners could also be involved in the racket. We are also trying to establish identity of Faisal and Adbul, said city police commissioner Satish Sharma.

Police have seized the car in which the five were travelling.

A laptop,an electronic card system printer,an electronic data capturing machine used for swapping debit and credit cards,a smartphone and a few pair of clothes have also been seized.

Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of the city police have registered a case of fraud and data theft under Information and Technology Act 2008 against the arrested five. The cyber cell of DCB is investigating the case further.

