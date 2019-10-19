Five held in Delhi for promising fake jobs in Ahmedabad airport

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, on Thursday, arrested five persons from Delhi for running a fake call centre and duping people in Gujarat by offering fake job vacancies at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad.

Police said the accused gave misleading advertisements of job openings in daily newspapers and duped people who contacted them.

An Ahmedabad-based woman submitted a complaint on October 14 claiming that she gave Rs 1,15,000 to a job agency to apply for the post of a checking supervisor at SVPI Airport.

“The victim said she had found an advertisement in Sandesh newspaper regarding vacancy for the post of a checking supervisor at the SVPI Airport, on June 26 this year. Upon contacting the number, a woman spoke to her and asked her to submit various amounts of money for registration charges, uniform fees, ID card fees, insurance fees, etc. claiming that after the payment, she will be called for a seven-day training. After the victim sent Rs 1.15 lakh to the accused by August 28, she also received a fake job offer letter in September, with a fake letter head of the airport,”said Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell. However, it was only a month later that the victim realised that she had been duped, the DCP said, as the purported recruiter stopped taking her calls.

Police said the accused were arrested in an operation on Thursday from East Delhi, where they used to run their call centre. They have been identified as Sachin Kumar and Nitu Singh, residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Seema Kumar and Aarti Kashyap, natives of Najafgarh in Delhi and Anita Singh, a resident of Pratapnagar in Delhi.

Police said the main accused is one Pravin Malik who is absconding at the moment.

“Pravin has been running fake call centres in various parts of Delhi for the past three years. Their modus operandi is to give fake advertisements in daily newspapers in various states and wait for victim’s enquiry call. We have recovered 14 mobile phones, 5 bank cards, 15 sim cards, 5 registers and one laptop from the accused,” said Jhala.

Police said that data recovered from the accused has shown that they have contacted 8,853 people in Gujarat alone, in addition to posting ads in newspapers in Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

“They have been booked under IPC sections 406, 420, 465, 467 for criminal breach of trust, fraud, forgery for cheating and forgery of valuable security respectively,” added Jhala