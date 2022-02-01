Five held in Ahmedabad with drugs worth Rs 19 lakh

Five persons were arrested with drugs worth around Rs 19 lakh from Rakhial in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit around 9 pm at Rakhial where a Maruti Suzuki Baleno vehicle carrying five persons was intercepted at a public place. The police said mephedrone weighing 190 grams, worth Rs 19.25 lakh, was recovered from the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Mazhar Pathan (38), Mohammad Parvez Mia Shaikh (40), Sajid Hussain Malek (46), Imran Patel (42) and Moinuddin Kagzi (43), all residents of Shahpur in Ahmedabad.

“Acting on specific input that a group of five persons was moving towards Rakhial from Shahpur to sell narcotics, a team intercepted the vehicle. After seizing the narcotics, a sample was sent for testing to the Forensic Science Laboratory experts who confirmed it to be mephedrone,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“The accused told us that they purchased the drugs from one Naeem in Banswara of Rajasthan and were trying to sell them in Ahmedabad. All the five arrested accused and absconder Naeem have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the official added.