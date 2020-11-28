Five held for man’s murder in Gandhinagar 2 days ago

According to police, Gohil came to the restaurant around 11 pm on November 4 to have dinner with four of his friends. (Representational)

Two days after a 25-year-old man was beaten to death outside a restaurant in Infocity area of Gandhinagar, police arrested five persons on Friday.

According to Gandhinagar police, Ketansinh Gohil, a resident of Randesan village in Gandhinagar, was killed by a group of six men outside the restaurant, ‘The Lockdown Unlock Food’ near Reliance Intersection in Infocity around 5 am on November 5. Gohil’s friend, Abhimanyu Rishi Rathod, was also critically injured in the attack.

According to police, Gohil came to the restaurant around 11 pm on November 4 to have dinner with four of his friends. After dinner, the group sat near a bonfire spot outside the restaurant from midnight till around 4.30 am, police said.

“While they were chatting near the bonfire, a group of six men and three women arrived there. Around 4 am, the other group left in their two vehicles, after which Abhimanyu Rishi Rathod said he was interested in one of the women of the other group and went in his car to follow them. The other group realised that Rathod was following them and they intercepted his car near Vaishno Devi Circle in Ahmedabad and started attacking him,” said an officer at Infocity police station.

“Rathod then took a U-turn in his car and sped towards the restaurant to seek help from his friends while the other group kept chasing him. Outside the restaurant, Rathod was attacked by the group of six men with bats and knives. Gohil who tried to save Rathod was grievously injured and died,” the officer added.

Police arrested Shaktisinh Dodia, a resident of Sanand in Ahmedabad, Shaktisinh Chauhan, also a resident of Sanand, Chetansinh Vaghela, a resident of Bavla in Ahmedabad rural, Hardik Parmar, a resident of Vejalpur in Ahmedabad, and Pranav Gilkar, a resident of Vejalpur. Another accused Yashpalsinh Vala is absconding.

All accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 143 for unlawful assembly, 147 for rioting and 148 for rioting with deadly weapon.

“The accused were looking to flee to Mumbai in their vehicles when they were held at the Sardar Patel ring road near Vaishnodevi Circle today,” the officer said.

