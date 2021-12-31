Five heads of State, including Russian PM, to be part of Vibrant Gujarat 2022

The heads of State of five nations, including Prime Ministers of Russia, Mauritius, Nepal and Slovenia, and the President of Mozambique will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held from January 10-12. A total of 26 nations will be partnering the summit as “partner countries”, the highest number since the summit began in 2003.

The heads of State who will visit the summit amid the rising Covid cases in Gujarat include Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Slovenian PM Janez Jansa, an official statement from the Gujarat government stated.

The 26 countries that have partnered the summit include Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, the UAE, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark and Finland.

Among global business tycoons and CEOs who will attend the summit include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (DP World), Didier Casimiro (Rosneft), Tony Fountain (Nyara Energy Limited), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Vivek Lall (Global Atomics Global Corporation), Maeda Tadashi (Japan Bank for International Cooperation), Salil Gupte (Boeing India Pvt Ltd) and William L. Blair (Lockheed Martin India Pvt Ltd).

On the Indian side, the summit will see the likes of Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), KM Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharati Mittal (Bharati Enterprises), Ashok Hinduja (Hinduja Group), N. Chandrasekharan (Tata Group) and Harsh Goenka (RPG Group).

“We have confirmed participation from 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and heads of States alike, and the CEOs from global brands. The VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, the state, and the country,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was quoted in the release.