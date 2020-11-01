Five Gujarat ATS officers get special operation medal

Gujarat Police DGP Ashish Bhatia took to social media to congratulate the team for the award.

The Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal, 2020, was conferred on five Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers, including its chief DIG Himanshu Shukla, a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs said Saturday.

The five officers, including Shukla, Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Shaikh, Deputy SP Kanubhai Patel, Inspector Vijaykumar Malhotra and Sub-inspector Ketan Bhuva, had been a part of an operation to arrest alleged ISIS sympathiser, Zafar Ali, from Vadodara in January this year.

Gujarat Police DGP Ashish Bhatia took to social media to congratulate the team for the award.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.