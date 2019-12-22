Ahmedabad: Five-day food fest begins at Sarkhej

Over 5,000 people attended day one of the event, being organised by the Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI). (Source: Thinkstock Images, Pixabay) Over 5,000 people attended day one of the event, being organised by the Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI). (Source: Thinkstock Images, Pixabay)

In an attempt to bring back the forgotten flavours of India, a five-day food festival, Satvik, began in Sarkhej on Saturday.

Over 5,000 people attended day one of the event, being organised by the Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI). Around 200 stalls with food items, jewellery, pottery items, clothes, organic farm products and health products have been set up at Shri Bhagwat Vidyapeeth, Sola, Sarkhej.

“We have 70 food stalls providing approximately 500 dishes, which we do not eat every day or have forgotten about. Also, more than 100 farmers have come to sell their organic farm products,” said Chetan Patel, trustee of SRISTI.

Maika pudala, kesar mewa baati, jowar ponkh tikki, organic drumstick soup, thalipith usal, jowla rotala, zalavadi jhinjra curry, daalpak shorba, kuzi panirayam and bajri Mysore paak were some of the “lost” delicacies served at the food stalls. “Past two years we made good business and I’m hoping for a better outcome in the coming days,” said a stall owner, Mansi Tamaliya, who specialises in Gujarati cuisine.

“We paid a rent of around Rs 2,000 for this stall. However, today we could not make much profit,” said Rakesh Kambad, a farmer. The initiative, Satvik, was started 16 years ago.

