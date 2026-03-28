Five-day faculty development programme in civil engineering underway at CEPT University

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CEPT University Ahmedabad, through its CEPT Professional Programs (CPP), is hosting a five-day, on-campus Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for 100 faculty members of civil engineering from Government Engineering Colleges across Gujarat.
Recommended by the Gujarat Directorate of Technical Education, the programme is designed to equip educators with contemporary teaching–learning pedagogies in engineering education, with a specific focus on Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics. It aims to address the growing need for academic frameworks that respond to rapid urbanisation, technological advancements, and evolving industry expectations, the university officials said.
The FDP will emphasise a shift from conventional, content-heavy instruction towards experiential, studio-based, and problem-solving methodologies that foster critical thinking, adaptability, and interdisciplinary learning among the students.
The ongoing programme will contextualise these approaches across core civil engineering subdomains, including structures, water resources systems and geotechnical engineering, transportation and highway engineering, and construction materials and technology.
Participants will engage in sessions that introduce outcome-based education frameworks, explore innovative pedagogical tools, and strengthen the integration of experiential learning in course design. By the end of the programme, faculty members will be equipped to design and deliver courses that build practical competencies and align with industry needs.
Speaking about the initiative, B H Talati, Commissioner of Technical Education, said, “Education is most effective when it is participatory. In the spirit of the adage, ‘Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn,’ we deeply value the expertise provided by CEPT University in delivering the ‘Pedagogy Shifts’ programme. This intensive training has empowered our faculty to adopt ‘studio-based’ methods, ensuring we now have a prepared cohort ready to fundamentally elevate the learning experience for every Civil Engineering student in our system.”
Prof Aanal Shah, Dean, Faculty of Technology at CEPT University, added, “At CEPT University, we believe that the future of engineering education lies in bridging theory with practice through immersive and interdisciplinary learning environments. This programme reflects our commitment to enabling faculty members to rethink curriculum design and delivery, moving towards approaches that cultivate critical inquiry, technical rigour, and professional competence among students. Strengthening faculty capacity is essential to transforming the quality and relevance of engineering education in the country.”
The FDP is specifically designed for professors from Government Engineering Colleges under the Government of Gujarat and seeks to build a strong foundation for pedagogical transformation across engineering institutions in the state.
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