Five-day faculty development programme in civil engineering underway at CEPT University

The FDP will emphasise a shift from conventional, content-heavy instruction towards experiential, studio-based, and problem-solving methodologies that foster critical thinking, adaptability, and interdisciplinary learning among the students.

CEPT University Ahmedabad, through its CEPT Professional Programs (CPP), is hosting a five-day, on-campus Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for 100 faculty members of civil engineering from Government Engineering Colleges across Gujarat.

Recommended by the Gujarat Directorate of Technical Education, the programme is designed to equip educators with contemporary teaching–learning pedagogies in engineering education, with a specific focus on Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics. It aims to address the growing need for academic frameworks that respond to rapid urbanisation, technological advancements, and evolving industry expectations, the university officials said.

The FDP will emphasise a shift from conventional, content-heavy instruction towards experiential, studio-based, and problem-solving methodologies that foster critical thinking, adaptability, and interdisciplinary learning among the students.