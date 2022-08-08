scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Five-day event: DefExpo 2022 to be held in Gandhinagar from Oct 18

Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs and industry will be held on all five days at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 8, 2022 11:31:39 pm
The event that was scheduled from March 10 to 14 at the same venue was postponed citing “logistic problems” a couple of weeks after Russia attacked Ukraine. (File photo, representational)

India’s flagship defence exhibition — DefExpo 2022, which was postponed in March, will be held in Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22.

The five-day event to be held ahead of Diwali will have three business days and two public days. Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs and industry will be held on all five days at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, stated an official release.

The event that was scheduled from March 10 to 14 at the same venue was postponed citing “logistic problems” a couple of weeks after Russia attacked Ukraine.

“Bookings of space for new exhibitors will commence from August 15,” the release added. A discount of 25 per cent will be offered on the earlier space and ticket rates for DefExpo-2022 to encourage wider presence of Indian companies.

The event will stick to a three-venue format, where exhibits will be displayed at Helipad Exhibition Centre at Gandhinagar, inaugural event and seminars to be held at  Mahatma Mandir and live demo at the Sabarmati riverfront.

The exhibition is being planned with events such as Bandhan for forging of partnerships between companies; seminars and webinars showcasing of start-ups/MSMEs; Artificial Intelligence in defence; student visits and showcasing Gujarat as an investment destination for aerospace and defence sector, etc., the release added.

Trade visitors will be able to buy tickets on the defence expo website during business days from October 18 to 20, while free entry for general public will be on October 21 and 22.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:31:39 pm

