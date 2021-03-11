Five cops in Kevadia suspended for ‘assaulting’ safari park guard

Narmada SP Himkar Singh on Thursday ordered the suspension of the five constables identified as head constable Shailesh Mansukh and constables Rajendra Khansinh, Manoj Dhanjibhai, Krishanlal Maheshbhai and Anil Maheshbhai, all attached to the Kevadia traffic police station.

The Superintendent of Police of Narmada district on Thursday suspended five traffic police constables in Kevadia for allegedly assaulting a security guard attached to the Sardar Patel zoological safari park near the Statue of Unity on March 10 evening.

The five constables, including a head constable, allegedly got into a brawl with the guard over authorised entry when he stopped them to check if they had tickets. In absence of a formal complaint from the guard who was assaulted, the department will initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The incident, which was recorded on the CCTV cameras of the safari park entrance shows the five personnel walking into the safari park without tickets. In the video, when the security guard confronted them, one of the constables purportedly grabs the guard by the collar and pushes him away as the rest of the constables join him in a full fledged brawl.

Narmada SP Himkar Singh on Thursday ordered the suspension of the five constables identified as head constable Shailesh Mansukh and constables Rajendra Khansinh, Manoj Dhanjibhai, Krishanlal Maheshbhai and Anil Maheshbhai, all attached to the Kevadia traffic police station.

SP Singh said, “We have not received any formal complaint from the person who was assaulted. However, as part of the process after viewing the CCTV footage, we have immediately suspended them and will conduct an inquiry in the case.”