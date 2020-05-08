Five companies of paramilitary forces reach Ahmedabad

The police informed that all roads and bridges will be closed in Ahmedabad since 7 pm to 7 am everyday till May 15. (Representational Photo) The police informed that all roads and bridges will be closed in Ahmedabad since 7 pm to 7 am everyday till May 15. (Representational Photo)

Five companies of paramilitary forces arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday from New Delhi in a special plane after the state government requested the Centre for assistance in the wake of Ahmedabad city entering complete shutdown from May 7 to May 15.

According to police, four companies of Border Security Force (BSF) and one company of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were flown into Ahmedabad on Thursday to man the streets of old city Ahmedabad, which reported the most number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 38 companies of state reserve police (SRP) and the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the walled city area.

“Paramilitary force has been deployed in the containment areas of Ahmedabad and Surat where there is high spread of infection. At the behest of the request of the chief minister, the union government has sent companies of paramilitary forces in a special plane,” said Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat.

From Thursday, armed companies of BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CISF were deployed at the Delhi Darwaza area in old city Ahmedabad where the personnel also conducted a flag march.

The paramilitary forces have been deployed in Dani Limda, Madhavpura, Isanpur, Maninagar, Asarwa, Gomtipur and Shahibaug. A total of 57 micro containment zones have also been created in the containment zones where the societies and ‘pols’ have been sealed and barricaded and entry and exit of all residents is being watched by the police.

“We have companies of BSF, CISF, SRP and CRPF to secure the containment areas of Ahmedabad and in micro containment area, police personnel have been given personal protection equipment (PPE) suits,” said Ashish Bhatia, Commissioner, Ahmedabad police.

The police informed that all roads and bridges will be closed in Ahmedabad since 7 pm to 7 am everyday till May 15.

“Strict patrolling is being done in the containment areas and every person and vehicle entering and exiting will be checked. Medical staff, people with emergency services and those who are going to hospitals in daytime will not be stopped,” said Jha.

