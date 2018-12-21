Five arrested from Mumbai for stealing gold from Surat factory

Surat police on Wednesday arrested five men from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in a gold theft of Rs 1.25 crore from a jewellery firm in the city.

The incident had taken place on the night of December 18 in Katargam area, when the five accused entered the boiler room of Kiran Jewels by cutting the iron grille of the exhaust fan and stole gold dust. After escaping the factory, the accused hired a taxi from Surat railway station to Vapi.

However, suspecting that the passengers had committed a crime, the driver of the car allegedly took their Aadhaar cards in exchange for not alerting the police, sources said.

As per sources, while the driver handed the Aadhaar card over to the police, the police were able to identify the accused from CCTV footages from the factory and a CNG pump the taxi had halted at.

The accused were arrested from a house in Borivali, Mumbai, on Wednesday night and recovered 2.9 kg of the gold dust. The accused were brought to Surat on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Amit Mahadev Verma (33), a resident of Borivali in Mumbai; Umesh alias Ranu Upadhyay (24), Avdhesh Verma (23), Dipak alias Bholu Verma (22) and Vijay Verma (20), all residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the main accused in the case, Buddhiram Yadav, is still absconding, police said. Yadav is suspected to be hiding somewhere in Delhi.

Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said, “The gang was operated by Buddhiram Yadav, who had worked in gold refinery department of Kiran Jewels, from December 6 to December 11. Yadav had suddenly left the job and returned to Mumbai. There he conspired to carry out the robbery at Kiran Jewels with Amit Verma. We have sent our team to Delhi to arrest Buddhiram Yadav.”

Police sources said that Buddhiram Yadav, had criminal history as he had committed theft from of gold from a refinery unit in Mumbai. Police suspects that after the arrest of Buddhiram Yadav, entire picture would be learnt.