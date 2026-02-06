Five arrested from Gujarat, Maharashtra in Rs 930-cr cybercrime case spanning 25 states

According to the CCoE, a team led by Detective Inspector B M Choudhary conducted a raid in Surat, based on a tip off.

The Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) on Thursday said it has arrested three persons from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra for allegedly carrying out transactions to the tune of Rs 930 crore acquired from 1,535 cybercrime victims spread over 25 states and 3 Union Territories through 80 mule bank accounts.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Hafeez Panwala and Mushtaq Abdul Khalid Khanani, both from Gir-Somnath district and Gagji Manji Rajput, of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and two others from Thane, Maharashtra, including Shabbir Mohammad Hanif Bhadela and Mohammad Taha Shabbir Bhadela.

According to the CCoE, a team led by Detective Inspector B M Choudhary conducted a raid in Surat, based on a tip off. The team found that the accused persons, as part of a pre-planned criminal conspiracy, and with the intention of defrauding victims, opened bank accounts in their own and other people’s names, received proceeds of cybercrime in the bank accounts, withdrew the deposited money from Dubai through Forex prepaid cards, and delivered money to an international syndicate.