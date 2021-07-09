Five African nationals held for ‘duping’ Vadodara businessman

The police also recovered 14 bundles with counterfeit 100 USD bills, bundles of black paper and white paper, two laptops, and 18 mobile phones from the accused. (Representational/File)

Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Friday arrested five African nationals from New Delhi for allegedly duping a city-based businessman of Rs 19.35 lakh in the guise of selling CPU scrap. Police said that the gang was involved in a racket to turn coded US dollars (dollar-sized paper passed off as real currency bundle by colouring edges) into real money by trapping unsuspecting victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCB, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said that the crime branch on July 4 received a complaint from Rajesh Patel, who has an import-export business, claiming that he has been duped of Rs 19.35 lakh in an online scam by a gang that claimed to be selling CPU scrap.

“The accused lured the trader into transferring Rs 19.35 lakh via IMPS in multiple instalments under the pretext of settling matters at Kanpur customs department. But they did not send across the CPU scrap as per their business deal for several days. The investigation revealed that the accused were based in Delhi. We dispatched a team to Delhi and with the help of technical, scientific, and human intelligence sources, arrested three persons and two others following their remand,” Jadeja said.

The accused have been identified as Benjamin Kouakou Ndri, Kaptu Ematurin Marie, Kitii Jacques Devalois, Martin Copere Ndimou, and El Hadji Mahamane Toure– all nabbed from Chhattarpur in New Delhi. The police also recovered 14 bundles with counterfeit 100 USD bills, bundles of black paper and white paper, two laptops, and 18 mobile phones from the accused.

The accused had been booked under Indian Penal Code section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any [document or electronic record which is forged), 114 (abettor when offence is committed) and Information Technology Act sections 66 (C) for forging electronic signatures and 66 (D) for impersonating by using communication devices.