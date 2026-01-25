Fishing in Tapi River, man & 9-year-old daughter killed as angle iron falls on boat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A MAN and his nine-year-old daughter were killed in Surat on Saturday as their boat overturned after a heavy angle iron fell on it even as work was underway on the under-construction bullet train bridge on the Tapi River.
The Utran police identified the deceased as Mohsin Ikbal Shaikh (35) and his daughter Huma, 9.
Police said the incident took place in the afternoon, when Mohsin, a resident of Badat street in Kathor village of Kamrej taluka in Surat, was engaged in fishing activities in the Tapi River along with his mother Mumtaz Shaikh (55) and daughter.
Construction work on a bridge – that will connect Kamrej with Kathor villages – as part of the bullet train project was also underway at the spot at the time, police said.
The boat overturned after the angle iron fell on it, throwing all three persons overboard. Mumtaz raised an alarm.
A press release issued by the NHRCL (National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited) later on Saturday said, “…a workman heard a distress call. Upon reaching the spot, he noticed a woman in the water. He took prompt action, jumped into the water and rescued the woman. During the rescue, it was reported that two more persons, who were in the same boat, had fallen into the water. In the meantime, some local fishermen reached the location, traced the other two persons and took out out of the water. Later, it was learnt both could not survive.”
A police team also reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Mumtaz’s condition is stable, doctors said on Saturday evening.
The release added that the NHSRCL and its contractor are extending full cooperation to the police in the ongoing investigation.
Inspector D U Barad said, “The girl died due to drowning and Mohsin suffered a head injury. We have registered an accidental death case and started a probe.”
