Fishing in Tapi River, man & 9-year-old daughter killed as angle iron falls on boat

Construction work on a bridge – that will connect Kamrej with Kathor villages – as part of the bullet train project was also underway at the spot at the time, police said. (Express Archive Photo)

A MAN and his nine-year-old daughter were killed in Surat on Saturday as their boat overturned after a heavy angle iron fell on it even as work was underway on the under-construction bullet train bridge on the Tapi River.

The Utran police identified the deceased as Mohsin Ikbal Shaikh (35) and his daughter Huma, 9.

Police said the incident took place in the afternoon, when Mohsin, a resident of Badat street in Kathor village of Kamrej taluka in Surat, was engaged in fishing activities in the Tapi River along with his mother Mumtaz Shaikh (55) and daughter.

