Coast Guard rescues 7 after fishing boat catches fire

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven crew members of a fishing boat that caught fire about 50 kilometres off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat on Monday.

The maritime rescue sub centre of the Coast Guard in Porbandar received a distress call at 9:45 am about a fire onboard the fishing boat, ‘Jay Bhole’. Interceptor ships C-161 and C-156 and an advanced light helicopter were pressed into service to locate the boat, according to an official release.

On reaching the boat at 10:20 am, Coast Guard found that the crew members had abandoned the boat after failing to douse the fire. Out of the seven crew members, two were found in a dingy (small boat). Of the two, one had serious injuries and was shifted to Porbandar for treatment. The rest of the five crew members were found after two hours of search and were airlifted using a helicopter, the release said.