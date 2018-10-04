Fishermen told to stay away from southeast, Central Arabian Sea Likely low pressure may bring rain in south

Fishermen in deep sea areas of southeast and central Arabian Sea are advised to return to coast before October 5,” the IMD advisory stated, adding that no alert has been issued for north and south Gujarat coast. (File) Fishermen in deep sea areas of southeast and central Arabian Sea are advised to return to coast before October 5,” the IMD advisory stated, adding that no alert has been issued for north and south Gujarat coast. (File)

Even as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from large parts of Gujarat, light rainfall occurred at isolated places in Saurashtra, Surat and Ahmedabad city on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in south districts of Gujarat this week owing to a likely development of low pressure over Arabian Sea. The IMD has issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into southeast and central Arabian Sea from October 5 onwards. However, Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat region will remain dry, according to the Met forecast.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around October 5. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter,” the IMD stated.

However, IMD regional director Jayanta Sarkar said that no warning has been issued for the state as “the system’s impact on Gujarat could be ascertained only after October 5 once the low pressure is formed”.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and central Arabian Sea from October 5 onwards. Fishermen in deep sea areas of southeast and central Arabian Sea are advised to return to coast before October 5,” the IMD advisory stated, adding that no alert has been issued for north and south Gujarat coast.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around October 5. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter,” the IMD stated. “A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around October 5. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter,” the IMD stated.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Surat and Veraval, leading to a spike in temperature. The state is already witnessing high maximum temperatures with a departure of two-three degrees than normal.

On Wednesday, Bhuj recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius in the state, three degrees more than the normal temperature. Also, a majority of other cities and towns recorded above 35 degrees.

While Surendranagar was at 40.3, Deesa recorded a high of 39.7 degree Celsius and Rajkot 39.4 — both three degrees higher than the normal temperature. Okha recorded 38 degree Celsius — two degrees higher than the normal, Amreli 38 (three degrees more than normal), Kandla 37.8 degree Celsius ( three degrees higher), Bhavnagar 37.4 ( two degree more), Idar 37.2, Ahmedabad 37.1, Naliya 37 degree Celsius — two degrees higher, Vadodara 36.7 and Surat 36.6 degree Celsius — two degrees higher than the normal temperature.

The state continued to reel under rain deficit with Patan and Kutch recording highest deficit of 64 per cent, followed by Banaskantha at 62 per cent. At least five districts — Morbi, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana — recorded rainfall deficit of above 50 per cent. Only some of the districts in south — Surat, Navsari, Dangs and Valsad — and Junagadh and Gir Somnath in south Saurashtra and Anand in the central recorded excess rainfall with Gir Somnath being the wettest this monsoon with 60 per cent excess rain.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App