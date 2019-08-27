Fishermen in Kutch feel harassed as cops call it coastal security measures

AS THE coastal borders of India in Gujarat have been put on high alert owing to escalating tension with Pakistan, fishermen families in Mundra and parts of Kutch are claiming that they have become targets of harassment, in the name of heightened surveillance by police.

The fishing community had become the “eyes and ears” of security agencies on sea after the 26/11 terror attack. However, an unprecedented rise in checking drives by police and the Coast Guards at Mundra and Jakhau Ports of Kutch have now hit their business, said fishermen in the villages of Bhadreshwar, Loni, Shekhariya, Jarpara and Trakar in Kutch, whom this paper met.

Advertising

From August 16, fishermen were allowed to take their boats in the water at Jakhau and Mundra ports, after the annual fishing ban between June 10 and August 15. However, with the fast depletion of aquatic life, heavy restrictions on fishing by the police and little to no help from the local administration, fishermen say they are having a hard time surviving in the waters.

Ibrahim Manjaliya (70), the patriarch of a fishermen family in Bhadreshwar of Mundra, is not enthusiastic about the recent lifting of the fishing ban. As his 18-year-old grandson, Bashir, is about to leave for the coast — five kilometres away from their village — he asks him to be careful with the police. The fishermen in Manjaliya family venture into the waters from a very young age.

“We are practically jobless for over two months every year when the ban is introduced. The Fisheries Department has stopped giving us subsidies to buy boats. One expects the government to at least leave us alone after that, but continued harassment of young boys has become very regular. During the period when we are not allowed to take our boats in the water, they stop us from fishing at the shore with nets. I have a family of 17 people, of whom 10 are into fishing and yet, we are having a hard time,” said Manjaliya. His family barely manages to earn Rs 1,000 per day, he added.

Advertising

Under the Union Government’s scheme for deep sea fishing, Gujarat is the only state — with the exception of Tamil Nadu — that has given a subsidy for the construction of deep sea fishing boats, to help fishermen fish up to 250 nautical miles (around 460 km).

“The aquatic life was abundant in the creek of Kutch two decades ago, but all the good fish have gone beyond the coast to deeper waters over the years. We can only go 6-8 kilometres in the water when there is low tide and the catch is really low,” said Manjaliya.

Aamad Iliyas from Loni said that the fishermen’s boats are seized even if they have identity documents. “Our boats are being checked on a daily basis and even if we show the documents, they treat us like terrorists. Often, the Coast Guard personnel seize our boats on suspicion and when nothing is found after preliminary checking, they hand it over to the Gujarat Police for further probe. The entire process takes at least 2-3 days, during which our boats are under their custody, and we are left with no choice,” said Iliyas.

Another fisherman, Mohammad Ibrahim from Jarpara, says that the police have also been harassing their community on the charges of drug peddling. “Recently, one man was arrested in Mundra by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), for possession of a kilogram of brown sugar and after that, two innocent fishermen were held for days for no fault of theirs. Police teams have been conducting several raids in our villages. They also apprehend us whenever we return from fishing, asking if we are carrying any contraband,” said Ibrahim.

However, not all fishermen agree with the notion of harassment meted out to their community in the name of security. “Yes, it is correct that security has been heightened to unprecedented levels but it not an issue for us. We, too, have been asked to stay vigilant and report to police if we see any outsider at the port or in our village,” said Budha Ismail Jan, a fisherman from Mundra.

In the wake of the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in relation to Article 370, security agencies have put Gujarat on high alert, to check infiltration by terror elements from the coastal borders. The Gujarat ATS received a tip from the Intelligence Bureau (IE) that four terror suspects, carrying passports bearing the Afghanistan nationality, might have infiltrated through the state borders and are planning a terror attack in major cities of India. In wake of the information, strict vigil has been observed by agencies such as Marine Police, ATS, Coast Guard and the Border Security Force on the coastal borders in Kutch.

“We have been following strict security measures along the coastline of Kutch for the past few months, owing to a security advisory. In this regard, there has been constant checking of boats that sail into the waters from the international ports of Mundra and Jakhau. We are also keeping a watch on the probability of drug smuggling from the coastal borders,” said an official of the Gujarat Police Coastal Security Department.

The police have refuted allegations of harassment meted out to the fishermen families in Kutch, insisting that the security checks are being made as per procedure. “We are keeping a strict vigil along with agencies to ensure that there is no infiltration or peddling of drugs from the coastal borders. In that matter, the fishermen are our eyes and ears and we work in tandem with them,” said Saurav Tolumbia, Superintendent of Police, West Kutch-Bhuj.