Fisherman suffers snake bite mid-sea, rescued by ICG

A fisherman from Gujarat who suffered a snake bite while fishing mid-sea was rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, an official statement said on Monday.

The incident happened on December 12 when the master of an Indian fishing boat “Badrika” suffered a snake bite while retrieving fishing nets at sea, about 54 nautical miles south-west of Veraval. The Indian Coast Guard diverted ship C-143 from “operational deployment” to rescue the fisherman.

The fisherman along with one attendant boarded the Coast Guard ship, which later handed over the patient to a marine police boat. Initial medical aid was also provided to the fisherman on-board the Coast Guard vessel.

The fishermen was brought to Veraval for medical treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable, the release added.