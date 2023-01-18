First year syllabus of medical, technical courses in Gujarati too from next year

From the next academic year, the syllabus of first year of medical, technical and vocational courses will be available in Gujarati language as well, senior minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Rushikesh Patel Wednesday said.

The minister said that a committee of experts has been formed and the task of translating the courses in Gujarati has been given to various universities.

He added that the first year students of these faculties will have option to study either in English language or in Gujarati language.

Patel also declared that the state government has started process to reduce the deficit of classrooms in state schools by planning to build 21,000 classrooms as the work order to build 10,000 classrooms and to repair 21,000 classrooms across the state has already been issued.

According to Patel, the deficit of school classrooms had increased between March 2020 and September 2021 owing to Covid-19 pandemic since no construction work could take place during that period.

By April 2022, Gujarat had deficit of 21,000 classrooms. As part of the process to fill the shortage, work order has been issued to build 10000 classrooms and to repair 21000 classrooms. The minister added that by 2022, 1968 new classrooms were already built.