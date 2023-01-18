scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

First year syllabus of medical, technical courses in Gujarati too from next year

By April 2022, Gujarat had deficit of 21,000 classrooms. As part of the process to fill the shortage, work order has been issued to build 10000 classrooms and to repair 21000 classrooms

The first year students of these faculties will have option to study either in English language or in Gujarati language, senior minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Rushikesh Patel said. (Representational/File)

From the next academic year, the syllabus of first year of medical, technical and vocational courses will be available in Gujarati language as well, senior minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Rushikesh Patel Wednesday said.

The minister said that a committee of experts has been formed and the task of translating the courses in Gujarati has been given to various universities.
He added that the first year students of these faculties will have option to study either in English language or in Gujarati language.

Patel also declared that the state government has started process to reduce the deficit of classrooms in state schools by planning to build 21,000 classrooms as the work order to build 10,000 classrooms and to repair 21,000 classrooms across the state has already been issued.

According to Patel, the deficit of school classrooms had increased between March 2020 and September 2021 owing to Covid-19 pandemic since no construction work could take place during that period.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
More from Ahmedabad

By April 2022, Gujarat had deficit of 21,000 classrooms. As part of the process to fill the shortage, work order has been issued to build 10000 classrooms and to repair 21000 classrooms. The minister added that by 2022, 1968 new classrooms were already built.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 23:27 IST
Next Story

Gadkari arrives in state on 2-day tour

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close