First ship leasing entity gets nod to start operations from GIFT City

RSCPL (IFSC) Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Singapore-based RBB Ship Chartering Pte Ltd, has been issued a provisional licence to operate from International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) at Gandhinagar, stated an official release here Wednesday.

RSCPL (IFSC) has received the maiden provisional license for ship leasing business in February 2023 and is planning to commence commercial operations before March 2023, the release added.

A regulatory framework to enable the ship leasing business to be set up in GIFT City has already been put in place.

The framework allows the ship leasing entities to offer operating lease, financial lease, and a hybrid lease structure from GIFT IFSC. Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City, stated, “Operationalisation of ship leasing businesses will help in creating a conducive ecosystem for international maritime clusters at par with other global maritime hubs. We expect ship leasing businesses will witness a similar trajectory as seen in aircraft leasing & financing vertical.”

Raajesh Bhojwani, CEO & MD, RBB Ship Chartering Pte Ltd, Singapore, stated, “We are happy to have received the first ship leasing licence at GIFT City. We appreciate the efforts of officials of the Government of India, GIFT City, and IFSCA in this major milestone. The entire team of RBB Ship Chartering Pte Ltd, Singapore, is proud to be the first company to start ship leasing business at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. We are currently a profitable bootstrapped company and our vision is to be a globally-listed entity with revenue of over USD 7 Billion by 2027.”