The first session of the newly elected 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be held from Monday.

Yogesh Patel, BJP Legislator from Manjalpur of Vadodara, has been appointed the Protem Speaker for the two-day session and he will administer the oath to all 182 elected MLAs.

The House will also elect its Speaker on December 20. Governor Acharya Devvrat will address the House during the session.