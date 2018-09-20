First mobile court held for differently-abled, accessibility issue raised

Over 150 differently-abled persons from across the city on Wednesday attended Vadodara’s first mobile court session organised for them by the chief commissioner under the department of social justice and development. The session was presided over by the Commissioner for persons with disabilities, Government of Gujarat, Dina Nath Pandey. The session also had in attendance representatives from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Vadodara city police and the Maharaja Sayajirao University. “The session is conducted as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. And the idea is to make quick judgement and find solutions to their problems and complaints,” Pandey said.

The half-a-day-long session helped differently-abled people to raise pertinent issues and demand solutions for the same. One of the major issues raised by those present including some NGOs was accessibility in public buildings such as railway stations and RTO offices. “Accessibility is one national concern that is raised everywhere and not just in Vadodara. Existing infrastructures should be renovated to incorporate ramps and lifts to facilitate easy accessibility for differently-abled people and future buildings should be constructed keeping their requirements in mind,” said Pandey.

Another issue raised at the session was of separate parking spaces during public events. Following the session, Pandey directed the Vadodara police and VMC to look into the possibilities for separate parking spaces. Thirteen formal cases put forth during the session on Wednesday were given on-the-spot judgement, which included cases of discrimination and reservations in job. Other significant cases taken up at the sessions were related to disability certificates, reservations and rights and facilities under the Persons with Disabilities Act.

