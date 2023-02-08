First meeting of G20 cities’ sherpas in Ahmedabad tomorrow

The first meeting of representatives of selected G20 cities under the Urban20 (U20) engagement group is set to take place in Ahmedabad on Thursday and Friday, where discussions on the communique to be issued during the mayoral summit later this year is likely.

Organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the two-day inception meeting will be attended by sherpas of the cities identified for U20.

The six priority areas identified for discussions are encouraging environmentally responsible behaviours; ensuring water security; accelerating climate finance; championing local identity; reinventing frameworks for urban governance and planning; and catalysing digital urban futures, as per the official U20 website.

“These can be further developed by collaborative deliberations among sherpas and leaders of U20 cities to finalise the communique,” a statement on the website said.

Post the two-day meeting in Ahmedabad, the draft communique would be finalised and once approved by the mayors, it would be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a representative. According to the U20 calendar, the Mayoral Summit would be held on July 7 and July 8, ahead of the G20 leaders’ meet in September.

As a part of the G20, the U20 group was started in Buenos Aires in 2018 and subsequently held in Tokyo, Riyadh, Milan and Rome, and Jakarta.