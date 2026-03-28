First in Gujarat, second in country | WiFi, workstations, CCTVs and many more: 24X7 Digital Lounge opened at Vadodara railway station

Rokadia remarked that the Lounge is a significant step for Vadodara given the future development programmes such as the bullet train connectivity and separate cargo decks.

In an attempt to improve passenger amenities at train stations, a Digital Lounge was inaugurated at the Vadodara Railway station on Saturday, a first of its kind facility in Gujarat and second of the Indian Railways after the one launched at Mumbai Central in December last year.

Inaugurated by MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Sayajigunj MLA Keyur Rokadia, the 24×7 Digital Lounge, similar to the VVIP access lounge at airports, offers high-speed Wi-Fi, workstations, charging points, comfortable seating, and conference facilities along with real-time train information display, CCTV surveillance, controlled access, modern washrooms, and a cashless payment system.

Additional services such as printing, scanning, photocopying, refreshments and beverages will also be available, the Railways said.