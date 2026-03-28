First in Gujarat, second in country | WiFi, workstations, CCTVs and many more: 24X7 Digital Lounge opened at Vadodara railway station

In an attempt to improve passenger amenities at train stations, a Digital Lounge was inaugurated at the Vadodara Railway station on Saturday, a first of its kind facility in Gujarat and second of the Indian Railways after the one launched at Mumbai Central in December last year.
Inaugurated by MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Sayajigunj MLA Keyur Rokadia, the 24×7 Digital Lounge, similar to the VVIP access lounge at airports, offers high-speed Wi-Fi, workstations, charging points, comfortable seating, and conference facilities along with real-time train information display, CCTV surveillance, controlled access, modern washrooms, and a cashless payment system.
Additional services such as printing, scanning, photocopying, refreshments and beverages will also be available, the Railways said.
The Railways has also introduced flexible usage plans, including short-duration seating, hourly workstation usage, extended lounge packages, meeting room bookings, and pay-per-use services. “Recliner seating options have also been provided for enhanced comfort. Special emphasis has been placed on cleanliness, safety, and environmental standards,” the Western Railways said in a release on Saturday.
Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi said that the Digital Lounge “reflects the vision of developed Vadodara contributing to a developed India.”
“Passengers can now enjoy premium facilities at the railway station. Travelers can access meeting spaces, refreshments, and relaxation zones at one place. Affordable shower and washroom facilities have also been provided, making this a proud achievement for the city,” Joshi said.
Rokadia remarked that the Lounge is a significant step for Vadodara given the future development programmes such as the bullet train connectivity and separate cargo decks.
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Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division Raju Bhadke said that the Railways is making continuous efforts to transform Vadodara into a “world-class railway station”. “Emphasis is being laid on maintaining high standards of cleanliness and making it one of the cleanest stations on Western Railway. Under the guidance of the Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, and as part of the ‘Swachh Station’ initiative, this Digital Lounge has been conceptualised under the NFR initiative. Designed with a banyan tree theme inspired by Vadodara’s heritage, the lounge is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and reinforces the commitment to delivering superior passenger services.”
With Vadodara emerging as a major commercial, industrial, and business hub, and also a key tourism transit point for Ekta Nagar and various religious destinations around, the Railways has also planned to complete four new foot over bridges in the next 18 months. “Improved facilities for persons with disabilities, and high-speed train connectivity will further enhance passenger convenience,” Bhadke said.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More