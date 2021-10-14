First in Gujarat: Narco reward policy for cops, informants

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced a “Narco Reward Policy” in the state under which informants and police personnel working for crackdown on smuggling and sale/purchase of narcotic drugs will be rewarded.

According to Sanghavi, it will be a first-of-its-kind policy in Gujarat. “It is the priority of the state government to thwart instances of narcotics drugs related offences and save the youth from its trap… the state government for the first time has decided to introduce a narco reward policy to encourage the police and informants to ensure that our fight against drugs sees the end,” read a statement from the office of Sanghavi.

According to Sanghavi, under the narco reward policy, the authorities concerned will be authorised to announce rewards for crackdown on narcotics after keeping in consideration the work done by police as well as risk taken by the informants.

“Under the policy, the reward given will be completely ex gratia and can be allowed by the competent authorities. Drug seizures made on the basis of information given by informants will be reviewed on the basis of specifics of the information, risk and troubles taken as well as help given by informants and whether link between smugglers was provided by the informants,” read the statement.

“Similarly, in the successful seizures made by police, aspects about special work done, risks taken during work, as well as alertness and cleverness shown by the police must be kept under consideration while announcing rewards. Also it should be taken into consideration whether the ones arrested for smuggling are owners/organisers/conspirators/financers,” it added. Sanghavi also clarified that regular work done by the police against narcotics smuggling will not be considered for reward under the policy.

“Police and informants will be applicable for reward of 20% valuation of the drugs seized; however, the reward sum cannot exceed Rs 20 lakh in total workings and in single cases, individuals cannot be awarded more than Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, government officials should ensure that only a small group is not entitled for this reward and a larger group is involved in seizure, investigation and court proceedings,” read the statement.