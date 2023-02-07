First G20 Tourism Working Group meet in Rann of Kutch from today

The first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting under G20 will commence from Tuesday in the Rann of Kutch.

More than 100 delegates, including Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, senior delegates from the G20 member countries, invitee countries and international organisations will attend the three-day meeting, which will conclude on February 9.

“Celebrating India’s G20 Presidency, the ministry of tourism has planned various activities for the government stakeholders, travel, trade and hospitality sector,” a government release stated quoting Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh.

The Union Ministry of Tourism will also organise the first Global Tourism Investors’ Summit (GTIS) in April or May 2023 in New Delhi. The objective of GTIS is to attract global investment into the Indian tourism and hospitality sector along with investments in tourism infrastructure, technology, skill development, startups and more, said the official statement.

“In June, the G20 CEO Forum alongside the Ministerial Meeting will also be held, organised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and WTTC (India initiative). The Ministry of Tourism will also be organising a MICE Global Conference and an event on adventure tourism in May and June respectively in 2023,” Singh stated.