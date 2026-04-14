First convocation of AIIMS Rajkot | Technology a big boost to medical field, but nothing can replace human empathy: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and precision medicine will help doctors diagnose patients better, but nothing can replace human empathy in healthcare.

She was speaking at the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on Monday.

“You are entering the medical field at a time when there is a lot of technical development taking place. AI, robotics, precision medicine and digital medical services are changing the field. By using the latest technologies, not only will you update your knowledge, but also be able to diagnose patients better. But nothing can replace human empathy in healthcare. Your kind words, your smile and your patience in listening to patients is very effective,” Murmu said, addressing the young doctors.

“Being a good doctor is a big thing. But being a doctor with ethics, compassion and other human values is even greater,” said Murmu, adding that a sensitive doctor can bring great change in the society.

The President said, “Saurashtra is home to holy sites such as Somnath and Dwarkadhish. The region is also associated with the birth and life of Mahatma Gandhi as well. It is not only a site of heritage, but also a treasure trove holding the memories of the struggle for independence. It is expected of everyone associated with the AIIMS Rajkot that they emulate Bhagwan Shri Krishna’s route of karma and work for the people.”

On healthcare challenges in Saurashtra, she said, “The Saurashtra region is one which has varied geographical areas and rural populations. It presents unique challenges. There is a need to work on improvement in maternal and child health, and sickle cell. AIIMS Rajkot needs to turn these challenges into opportunities. I’m happy to know that the institution is contributing to medical services, tele-medicine and community medicine and education awareness.”

On the national role of all the AIIMS institutions, the President of India said, “It is important that the health of the people is maintained to achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Government of India has taken many steps in this direction. But these efforts get support when all stakeholders work together. The role of institutions of national importance like AIIMS is even more crucial. They need to establish new heights in medical services and research and innovation and show the way to the national healthcare framework.”

Those present at the ceremony included Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

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Degrees awarded

During the ceremony held at the AIIMS Rajkot campus, degrees were conferred upon the first batch of 49 MBBS graduates who successfully completed their internship. A total of 10 medals and certificates of merit were presented to students, recognising their academic excellence. These included one prestigious institutional medal, along with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded across the first, second, and third professional years.

The foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot was laid on December 31, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a sanctioned capacity of 750 beds. The institute commenced its Outpatient Department (OPD) services on December 31, 2021, followed by the inauguration of Inpatient Department (IPD) services on February 24, 2024. AIIMS Rajkot currently has 750 beds with 22 speciality and 6 super speciality departments.