First comprehensive field guide to birds of Gujarat to be launched Sunday

A Field Guide to The Birds of Gujarat, a handbook of 616 species recorded in the state so far, will be launched by Nityanand Srivastava, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, at a ceremony scheduled to be held at ATMA Auditorium in Mill Officers Colony on Ashram Road of Ahmedabad from 5 pm to 7 pm Sunday.

This will be the first comprehensive field guide to the birds of Gujarat including colour photos for easy identification and maps on the distribution of bird species.

Srivastava; Bharat Pathak, the retired additional principal chief conservator of forests of Gujarat; Prof Vinod Soni, a retired professor of Saurashtra University, Rajkot will be guests of honour at the book unveiling ceremony organised by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) in Ahmedabad.

The book has been jointly authored by Dr Bakul Trivedi, Prasad Ganpule, Dr Maulik Varu and Anuj Raina. Dr Trivedi, a well-known ophthalmologist in Ahmedabad, is the president of the BCSG, the Ahmedabad-based NGO working for the conservation of birds. He is also the managing editor of Flamingo Gujarat, the quarterly journal of ornithology published by the BCSG. Ganpule is a businessman based in Morbi and the editor of Flamingo Gujarat. Dr Varu, a faculty member at the MP Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar is a birdwatcher and a member of the executive committee of the BCSG. Raina, an information technology professional from Ahmedabad, is the consulting faculty of Flamingo Gujarat.

The 500-page volume will be the first comprehensive field guide exclusively for the birds of Gujarat. RJ Dharmakumarsinhji, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Bhavnagar, had written Birds of Saurashtra, a field guide to the birds of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state and it was published in 1995. Dr RS Balar, an Ahmedabad-based dentist and a birdwatcher, authored A Photographic Field Guide to the Birds Of Gujarat for amateurs and it was published in 2007. However, Birds of Indian Subcontinent written by Richard Grimmett, Carol Inskipp, and Tim Inskipp and The Book of Indian Birds authored by Salim Ali are the field guides popular among birdwatchers in Gujarat as of now.

Around half of about 1,300 species of birds occurring in India are found in Gujarat and the authors have used more than 3,100 photographs of birds clicked by 207 wildlife photographers for illustrations to help birdwatchers in the identification of species, Dr Trivedi said. The book is priced at Rs 1,500 and Ganpule said they have plans to come up with a Gujarati version of the book also.