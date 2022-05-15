Ten firms bid for last section of Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro

At least 10 firms have placed bids for constructing the final portion of Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore, sources in Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said.

The last section of Phase-2 is over 7.5 kilometres long and will help extend the North-South Corridor of Ahmedabad Metro from Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera to Mahtma Mandir in Gandhinagar city.

This section has seven stations, and will connect Sachivalaya, Akhardharm, Old Sachivalaya between Sector 1 and Mahtma Mandir.

Afcons Infrastructure, Ranjit Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon, GR Infraprojects, JMC Projects, URC Constructions are among the firms which have bid for the project.

Apart from them, the joint ventures of M/s YFC Projects Pvt Ltd and Montecarlo Ltd, M/s Kalthia Engineering and Construction and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, M/s RVNL and Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal and a consortium of M/s KEC and CVCC have also bid for the project.

Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro is 22.8 kilometres long, the construction of which is already in progress. The portion between Narendra Modi stadium and GNLU metro station and from GNLU to GIFT City is being built by Afcons Infrastructure. The section between GNLU and Gandhinagar Sector-1 has been awarded to Ranjit Buildcon.

Currently, only 6.5 kilometres of the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro is operational. This portion was made operational ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the section between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park on the East-West Corridor. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) plans to operationalise the remaining portion of the 40 kilometer route of the first phase in the month of August 2022, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

GMRC is currently conducting test runs on both the North South corridor — that stretches from Vasna APMC to Narendra Modi stadium in Motera — and on East-West Corridor from Apparel Park to Thaltej. The viaduct section between Thaltej and Thaltej Gam is still being constructed and is not expected to be ready during the launch in August 2022.