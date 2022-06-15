scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Firing at security guard: Former vice-chairman of firm booked

Police said the group allegedly fired at dairy security incharge, Jayantibhai Chaudhary, using a revolver, leaving him injured.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 15, 2022 2:38:18 am
Moghjibhai Chaudhary, his son Harshad Chaudhary and nephew Piyush Chaudhary have been booked for allegedly firing at a security guard of the dairy

Former vice-chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy in Gujarat’s Mehsana, Moghjibhai Chaudhary, his son Harshad Chaudhary and nephew Piyush Chaudhary have been booked for allegedly firing at a security guard of the dairy ahead of its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

“Security guards were checking those entering the dairy at the main gate. While Moghjibhai was authorised to enter, his son and nephew were not. So, guards stopped them. This angered Moghjibhai and he started abusing us. Harshad then fired one round at us from a revolver. The bullet hit me and I collapsed. He again tried to fire his gun but the guards managed to overpower him… The trio then left the spot, threatening to visit again and kill us,” said Jayanti Chaudhary (59), in his police complaint.

