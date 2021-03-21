Ahmedabad: Firefighter booked for assaulting, intimidating journalist

The complainant has also stated that he was threatened by the fireman in the past over another news story.

An Ahmedabad Fire Safety department staffer has been booked for allegedly assaulting a journalist of a vernacular newspaper who was covering a fire incident at an industrial site in Ahmedabad’s Vatva Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) on Friday night, the police said.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged against Mitesh Patel, a staff with the Fire Safety department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), for allegedly assaulting Ranuak Shah (24), a reporter with Sandesh newspaper.

Shah submitted a written complaint Saturday stating a fire was reported around 8 pm at a plant of the Marudhar industries in the Vatva GIDC phase 3 area in which no injury or casualty was reported. The fire was doused by Saturday morning. Around 9.45 pm Friday, the complaint stated, when Shah was attempting to take photos at the factory site, he was allegedly assaulted by Patel.

The complainant has also stated that he was threatened by the fireman in the past over another news story.

“On Friday night, when I reached the spot around 9.45 pm, I saw that a fire had engulfed one of the plants of Marudhar industries and a few workers were seen removing plastic barrels containing chemicals and sheets of foil paper kept on the premises to save them from the blaze. I started clicking pictures of the workers when Patel approached and pushed me. He punched me on my chest and also abused and threatened to ‘see me’ outside,” Raunak stated in his complaint.

Around seven months ago, Shah had done a story on a former chief fire officer of the AMC. “For that story, Patel sent me the story’s clipping on WhatsApp and told me that its fake. Later, he met me face to face and threatened me with dire consequences. On

Friday night, Mitesh attacked me due to the old rivalry,” the complaint added.

Police have booked Patel under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 294b for obscenity, and 506 for criminal intimidation. “The accused is a firefighter. Taking cognizance of the written complaint submitted by the journalist, we have lodged a case against him. Further investigation is going on,” a police officer at Vatva GIDC police station said.